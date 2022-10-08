Arsenal vs Liverpool preview – Team news and interesting stats

Arsenal vs Liverpool preview

Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday night knowing a win will guarantee their spot at the top of the Premier League charts for a further week.

For some, it is also a match which will put the Gunners alongside Man City as serious contenders for the Premier League title, however absurd it may sound to others.

Here are few things that you should know before this weekend’s heavyweight clash:

Team News

Apart from Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny, Mikel Arteta will have the option to pick anyone.

Whereas Jurgen Klopp is less fortunate in this department. Andy Robertson is set to miss the game, alongside Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Thiago also seems to be a doubt, after the player was not seen in the latest training session.

🚨 NEW: There is no sign of Thiago Alcantara in the latest batch of pictures from training. #lfc [liverpool echo] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 7, 2022

Stats

Gabriel Jesus has been involved in six goals in his eight Premier League games against Liverpool (4 goals, 2 assists).

Diogo Jota has six goals in eight Premier League appearances against the red half of London. He is averaging a goal every 67 minutes, the best ratio of any player in Premier League history to play at least 200 minutes against the Gunners.

We have lost our last four in a row against the Reds, but have never lost five league games in a row.

Arsenal are on a run of 13 Premier League matches without a clean sheet against Liverpool, conceding 39 goals in those games. We have only had one longer run against an opponent in the competition: 14 versus Man City (ongoing).

Liverpool have yet to win away from home in the Premier League this season, drawing twice and losing once in their three games – not since 2010/11 under Roy Hodgson have the Reds failed to win any of their first four away league games in a single campaign.

I think this is the first time in a very long time that Arsenal are going into the game as favourites to claim all three points. Despite their recent form, the game against Liverpool will not be easy at all.

Thus, Mikel Arteta’s men must be ready for the challenge ahead If they wish to continue their winning run at their fortress, The Emirates Stadium.

Yash Bisht