Arsenal vs Man City: Have Arteta’s men finally learned from past mistakes?

Many a slip twixt the cup and the lip

Never has a proverb been so apt when it comes to Arsenal’s time under Mikel Arteta. So many times we have almost had our lips on the cup, ready to taste the sweet flavour of victory, only for a last second slip to rob us.

Arsenal supporters have already had to wipe their chins this year, with the EFL Carabao Cup going to Manchester City in the final, and an unexpected 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Before these defeats, there seemed to be a genuine belief that this was the year Arsenal would finally have their prowess rubber-stamped with trophies, cups and league victories.

But were we over-confident? Did we fall into the trap of so many past English football teams, and especially the national team, of getting carried away and celebrating too soon, only to be pegged back at the last, unable to get over the line?

Finding the right balance before City

It would appear that Arteta is well aware of this balance himself. He has radiated a mood of fixed determination in the face of these losses and seems to have got the balance right between hoping for victory while not expecting it.

The injuries that are threatening our best players, and therefore the whole team, are also a factor, as are some of the team selection choices, which Arteta is obviously responsible for and have raised a few eyebrows. Will these end-of-season banana skins be enough to derail our remaining chances this year?

So let us not be overly despondent or overly optimistic about the rest of the season. It is only a matter of time before Mikel Arteta secures victory, and his general demeanour of quiet, steady confidence is an excellent and realistic tonic for both the players and supporters.

If we beat City this weekend, let’s not assume we have won the league, chucking our pints in the air and celebrating too early. And if we do not, let’s not assume we have bottled it again. Of course it is a massive game, but let’s not let the media noise distract our focus.

After the City game, they will still have six more matches and Arsenal five. This is an important game for sure, but it is not necessarily the decider. There is still plenty of time for slip-ups or miracles from both teams.

What do you think, Gooners? Is this the weekend Arsenal prove they have learned from past mistakes, or is there more drama still to come?

Reader Opinion: Chris Godbold

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