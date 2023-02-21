Arsenal vs Manchester City breaks new viewing record

Arsenal’s top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City last midweek has broken viewing records, according to Amazon.

The game was a major decider in the ongoing title race and lived up to expectations, with City unseating the Gunners after the fixture.

It was a match that fans all over the world did not want to miss and several people tuned in or streamed the game wherever they were.

Amazon has now revealed it broke its streaming numbers, as reported by The Sun.

The report says more than four million people streamed it, which beats the previous record from December 2021, a game that was played between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal and City could become the latest big rivalry in the Premier League, judging by how we have followed each other for much of this season.

However, that does not mean we are at their level yet and until we win the league, we will still be considered pretenders.

Our current group has what it takes to deliver success, but we are overachieving this season and must do our possible best to ensure we remain focused and do not stop working hard because it will take so much effort from us to end this season with the title.

