Arsenal vs Manchester City player rating as Aubameyang goes back to his old self

Arsenal succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in a blow to their goal of ending this season inside the top four.
It was a game the Gunners simply couldn’t pick the right lock against a City side that is the most in-form team in Europe right now. Here is the Arsenal player ratings.
Bernd Leno – 6
Could do nothing about the goal and looked assured for much of the game.
Hector Bellerin – 5
With Sterling, he was always going to have his work cut out, but he should have done more when joining the attack.
Rob Holding – 5
He knows he should have done better to stop City’s goal and dealt with the attacks well after that mistake.
Pablo Mari – 6
He is the better of the centre backs and showed his leadership skill by constantly communicating with other players.
Kieran Tierney – 5
Doesn’t look fully fit and had a torrid time dealing with Riyad Mahrez.
Mohamed Elneny – 5
Failed to take his chance in the absence of Thomas Partey. All he does is make a simple pass that any amateur could make.
Granit Xhaka – 6
Can be trusted with possession, but Arsenal needed more penetrating balls.
Martin Odegaard – 5
Perhaps his toughest match as an Arsenal player and he failed to build on his Benfica performance.
Nicolas Pepe – 5
Made runs that were ignored, tried to force the issue at times, but this wasn’t a day to remember for him.
Bukayo Saka – 7
A rare positive as usual and troubled City’s defence more than any other Arsenal player, but it wasn’t enough to change the course of the game.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 4
Arsenal fans will still be waiting for him to get into the game. Simply not good enough for a player with the armband.
Substitutes
Alexandre Lacazette – 5
He probably would have offered more than Auba if he started, but he did nothing after coming on.
Emile Smith Rowe – 5
Struggled to create anything against a City side that defended confidently.
David Luiz – 5
Subbed on for a concussed Holding and helped to keep the scores respectable.
Dani Ceballos – N/A
Ratings from Ime
Saka does not deserve 7, he tried yes, but misplaced many passes and decision making lacked, i think he is fatigued.
Elneny was better than Xhaka 100%,in fact I would say was thr best Arsenal player on the pitch.
In a game like this his simple passes are better than saka, Tierney, pepe, bellerin constaly giving the ball away
Arteta a 3.
Late substitutions
No Martanelli
Pepe of right
No style of play
Statistically Holding was our best player by a mile.
How many points do you think we could pick up from our next 5 games?
v Leicester
v Burnley
v Spurs
v W/H
v Liverpool
Apart from being culpable for the goal Holding had a good game and was a cut above Mari who is far too slow to be effective in the EPL I’m afraid.
I agree, holding did have a good game.I believe Emile should have started in the no 10 position but cause that’s where he’s more effective. Martinelli should have been given a chance because he’s very quick on counter and needs only one touch, hr clicks well with saka and Emile because they are players who need just one touch to make a difference
Good ratings. I predicted a 3-0 win for Arsenal as I thought City might be over confident. But Leicester’s win narrowed the gap to just 7 points so that probably tightened Citys resolve. On that note other results come into play in a very significant way. Spurs and Villa lost again so now we are in a battle with Chelsea Westham Liverpool Spurs and Everton for a top 7 finish. Significantly we must play all these teams yet. Leicester is close to top 4 so will be tough and we have to play them. We also play Fulham Newcastle and Brighton who are fighting relegation. Burnley who are safe and Sheffield Utd and WBA who are going down are probably our only easy games. On the positive Man U and Leicester are likely to make top for so may not take the Europa League seriously so Tottenham and Arsenal can both save their respective seasons by winning the Europa League. Unai tried to gain CL from both the league and the EL but just missed both. Mikel should not make that mistake and prioritize the EL.