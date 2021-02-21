Arsenal vs Manchester City player rating as Aubameyang goes back to his old self

Arsenal succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in a blow to their goal of ending this season inside the top four.

It was a game the Gunners simply couldn’t pick the right lock against a City side that is the most in-form team in Europe right now. Here is the Arsenal player ratings.

Bernd Leno – 6

Could do nothing about the goal and looked assured for much of the game.

Hector Bellerin – 5

With Sterling, he was always going to have his work cut out, but he should have done more when joining the attack.

Rob Holding – 5

He knows he should have done better to stop City’s goal and dealt with the attacks well after that mistake.

Pablo Mari – 6

He is the better of the centre backs and showed his leadership skill by constantly communicating with other players.

Kieran Tierney – 5

Doesn’t look fully fit and had a torrid time dealing with Riyad Mahrez.

Mohamed Elneny – 5

Failed to take his chance in the absence of Thomas Partey. All he does is make a simple pass that any amateur could make.

Granit Xhaka – 6

Can be trusted with possession, but Arsenal needed more penetrating balls.

Martin Odegaard – 5

Perhaps his toughest match as an Arsenal player and he failed to build on his Benfica performance.

Nicolas Pepe – 5

Made runs that were ignored, tried to force the issue at times, but this wasn’t a day to remember for him.

Bukayo Saka – 7

A rare positive as usual and troubled City’s defence more than any other Arsenal player, but it wasn’t enough to change the course of the game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 4

Arsenal fans will still be waiting for him to get into the game. Simply not good enough for a player with the armband.

Substitutes

Alexandre Lacazette – 5

He probably would have offered more than Auba if he started, but he did nothing after coming on.

Emile Smith Rowe – 5

Struggled to create anything against a City side that defended confidently.

David Luiz – 5

Subbed on for a concussed Holding and helped to keep the scores respectable.

Dani Ceballos – N/A

Ratings from Ime