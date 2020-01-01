Arsenal vs Manchester United match preview and predicted score

Arsenal vs Manchester United – The Gunners will be looking to earn Mikel Arteta his first win as their manager.

The Gunners have improved slightly morale-wise, but a win is necessary to show that things have gotten better.

Arsenal did very well in their game against Chelsea. A blunder by Bernd Leno which gifted Chelsea the equalizing goal seemed to have affected their momentum which allowed the Blues to get the win.

Manchester United have done well against the big teams this season. They remain the only team to have taken points from Liverpool, they have also beaten Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City before this game so they will provide a proper test for Arsenal.

Arteta’s team are more aggressive and they are making better decisions when they are with the ball. In fact, the first half against Chelsea was as good a performance I have seen from the lads in a very long team.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is leading the line very well and I very confident that he will get his name on the score sheet yet again.

The defence has been Arsenal’s Achilles heel this season and the fact that Shkodran Mustafi may likely start this game doesn’t make for good reading.

That said, it is clear this is a reinvigorated Arsenal team since Arteta came on board, they are more organised and dare I say, more solid in defence and midfield.

United may have been getting big results against the so-called elite teams but they have also lost to some of the lesser teams and that makes them definitely beatable.

I am certainly more confident than I have been in a while and I am positive Arsenal will win this evening.

Prediction:

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United.