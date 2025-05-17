Arsenal vs Newcastle: Champions League Qualification on the Line

Arsenal will face Newcastle United in a key Premier League clash this weekend, with Champions League qualification firmly in their sights. A win would guarantee the Gunners a top-four finish, while a draw may be enough depending on results elsewhere.

The match comes at a crucial time, with Mikel Arteta’s side needing a strong finish to a campaign that has seen its share of highs and setbacks. Arsenal will look to bounce back from recent disappointment and secure their place among Europe’s elite for next season, after reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

High stakes and selection dilemmas

Newcastle are still in contention for a top-five finish themselves and will provide a stern test. The visitors have enjoyed a resurgence in form and will arrive in north London with confidence. Arsenal, meanwhile, may be boosted by the potential return of Kai Havertz, although his full fitness remains in question after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With Mikel Merino suspended, selection at centre-forward becomes even more critical. Arteta will likely be weighing his options carefully, hoping to find the right balance in attack to unlock a stubborn Newcastle defence.

Gunners seek statement finish at the Emirates

This fixture also carries emotional weight for Arsenal, who have yet to score against Newcastle this season. The Magpies have won all three of their previous meetings this term with an aggregate score of 5-0, something the Gunners will be determined to put right in front of the home crowd.

A place in next season’s Champions League is not only a reward for the campaign’s efforts but also vital for Arsenal’s summer transfer plans and long-term ambitions. The pressure is on to deliver and ensure that this season ends on a high.

Let us know your thoughts — will Arsenal get the job done against Newcastle?

