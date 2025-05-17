Arsenal vs Newcastle: Champions League Qualification on the Line

Arsenal will face Newcastle United in a key Premier League clash this weekend, with Champions League qualification firmly in their sights. A win would guarantee the Gunners a top-four finish, while a draw may be enough depending on results elsewhere.
The match comes at a crucial time, with Mikel Arteta’s side needing a strong finish to a campaign that has seen its share of highs and setbacks. Arsenal will look to bounce back from recent disappointment and secure their place among Europe’s elite for next season, after reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.
High stakes and selection dilemmas
Newcastle are still in contention for a top-five finish themselves and will provide a stern test. The visitors have enjoyed a resurgence in form and will arrive in north London with confidence. Arsenal, meanwhile, may be boosted by the potential return of Kai Havertz, although his full fitness remains in question after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
With Mikel Merino suspended, selection at centre-forward becomes even more critical. Arteta will likely be weighing his options carefully, hoping to find the right balance in attack to unlock a stubborn Newcastle defence.
Gunners seek statement finish at the Emirates
This fixture also carries emotional weight for Arsenal, who have yet to score against Newcastle this season. The Magpies have won all three of their previous meetings this term with an aggregate score of 5-0, something the Gunners will be determined to put right in front of the home crowd.
A place in next season’s Champions League is not only a reward for the campaign’s efforts but also vital for Arsenal’s summer transfer plans and long-term ambitions. The pressure is on to deliver and ensure that this season ends on a high.
Let us know your thoughts — will Arsenal get the job done against Newcastle?
In what turning out to be a massive game in the scheme of things.
Arsenal need to beat Newcastle and it doesn’t really matter how, with reports their could be a rift in the camp on the handling of transfer.
The gaffer needs to win here to help strengthen his hands, it’s not just champions league position at stake, the gaffer tight grip on incoming could be about to loosen.
Unlike Edu, Berta seems to have strong opinions, It is belive it was the pending arrival of Berta why Arsenal didn’t sign Alvaro Marato in January.
It’s not a massive game dude
Okay but we must not lose.
If we do ?
A point against Saints is enough for top 5
Win would be nice, a draw will suffice
Two wins sounds better