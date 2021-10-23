Arsenal vs Ozil: German could face Arsenal in the second half of this season

Mesut Ozil remains one of the more controversial players to have played for Arsenal in recent years and the German didn’t leave the club in a good way.

Some fans still resent him for picking up a huge wage while putting in some poor performances or not even featuring at all.

When he was finally offloaded to Turkish outfit, Fenerbahce, it was thought that we would never see him at the Emirates again.

However, he may get an opportunity to return to the Premier League but this time as an opponent of the Gunners.

Todofichajes claims he could make a shock return to English football in the January transfer window.

The report says Newcastle United wants him to become their next top star and he could join them at the start of the new year.

Fenerbahce would be happy to release him for a small fee as his big-money deal expires in 2014.

If this transfer happens, he could face Arsenal in the second half of this season, on the 15th of May 2022.

Ozil delivered some of his best football at the Emirates and always wants to be seen in a good light by the Arsenal fans.

As a boyhood Fenerbahce fan, if he moves to Newcastle, it would be because of money and such a transfer will justify the thinking of some Arsenal fans who believe he is just a money-grabber.