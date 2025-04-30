Arsenal vs PSG player ratings – No player gets a high score

Arsenal were beaten 1–0 by PSG in the Champions League last night, and most of the players’ performances were disappointing.

Here are our players’ ratings.

David Raya – 6.5

The result could have been worse if he had not been in good form in goal.

Jurrien Timber – 5.0

He struggled against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, who alternated to cause him problems.

William Saliba – 6.0

Like most Arsenal defenders, PSG kept him busy, and he put some feet wrong on the night, but one brilliant block stood out.

Jakub Kiwior – 5.5

He was superb against Real Madrid but looked shaky against a trickier set of attackers.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5

The youngster stood out among Arsenal’s defence, and he nearly provided an assist.

Mikel Merino – 6.5

He was back in midfield and made some fine passes, but he lost battles to his PSG counterparts. He had a goal ruled out for offside.

Declan Rice – 5.5

Rice missed Thomas Partey’s protection greatly, and he could not perform the role that the Ghanaian does.

Martin Odegaard – 4.5

Without Partey to protect him, he had to take on too much defensive work and could hardly unlock the PSG padlock.

Gabriel Martinelli – 4.5

He missed Arsenal’s best chance of the night and failed to step up on a big night.

Leandro Trossard – 4.0

Just like Martinelli, he was expected to step up on a big occasion and fluffed his lines.

Bukayo Saka – 5.0

Nuno Mendes did a brilliant job on the attacker, and this was simply not his night.

Substitutes

Ben White – N/A

Ethan Nwaneri – N/A