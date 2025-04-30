Arsenal vs PSG player ratings – No player gets a high score

Arsenal were beaten 1–0 by PSG in the Champions League last night, and most of the players’ performances were disappointing.
Here are our players’ ratings.
David Raya – 6.5
The result could have been worse if he had not been in good form in goal.
Jurrien Timber – 5.0
He struggled against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, who alternated to cause him problems.
William Saliba – 6.0
Like most Arsenal defenders, PSG kept him busy, and he put some feet wrong on the night, but one brilliant block stood out.
Jakub Kiwior – 5.5
He was superb against Real Madrid but looked shaky against a trickier set of attackers.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5
The youngster stood out among Arsenal’s defence, and he nearly provided an assist.
Mikel Merino – 6.5
He was back in midfield and made some fine passes, but he lost battles to his PSG counterparts. He had a goal ruled out for offside.
Declan Rice – 5.5
Rice missed Thomas Partey’s protection greatly, and he could not perform the role that the Ghanaian does.
Martin Odegaard – 4.5
Without Partey to protect him, he had to take on too much defensive work and could hardly unlock the PSG padlock.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4.5
He missed Arsenal’s best chance of the night and failed to step up on a big night.
Leandro Trossard – 4.0
Just like Martinelli, he was expected to step up on a big occasion and fluffed his lines.
Bukayo Saka – 5.0
Nuno Mendes did a brilliant job on the attacker, and this was simply not his night.
Substitutes
Ben White – N/A
Ethan Nwaneri – N/A
______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
If Trossard was 4.0 then Ødegaard should be about 1.3
Come on Thrill,
1.3 for Odegaard, that’s way to much.😂🤣👍😉
That clown called Partey got 0.1 rating even though he didn’t. He is the one who destabilized the team shape with his moment of avoidable madness at Madrid. Because of his absence the coach had to do a lot of shuffling that messed up the shape of the team and created big hole in the midfield.
Started to notice a pattern where we are picking on one player
Don’t want to go back to those days
Worse player was Timber , got destroyed
But he falls Into the category of never being allowed to say he had a bad game
I disagree with that Rice rating. Sure he could have done better with their goal but he was without a doubt our brightest spark on the night. He created two of our best chances that could have easily been goals. Rice,Myles and Raya were our better players.
No one played anywhere close to well last night.
But, I won’t blame the players completely. They were just better than us from the first minute. Completely ran us into the ground.
Unless Arteta comes up with a tactical masterclass, I am not very optimistic about the away leg.
@Kia
Exactly. They had our number from whistle to whistle and from box to box. Had they been more clinical with their finishing, we would have been slaughtered. What irked me, was our inability to respond in any way at all.
What is the rating of the manager? Did he mess it up like some feared or we were just bettered for the night?
I think they just played us at our own game with the high press in defense, and did it much more effectively! Our guys had absolutely no time on the ball.
HH nobody cares what you have to say. We all thought you had left after you made a fool of yourself last time.
No need for that mate
What last time? You have to remind me I won’t just take your word because the Arteta diehards have a tendency to lie or make up things to move forward their agenda.
And who cares what you have to say either? Some of us don’t survive on online strangers approval who might be real people or bots.
So take your caring and shove it where you see fit.
PSG are thriving after Mbappe left them and he has ruined Real Madrid as was expected.
Ruined is an exaggeration. He has not clicked yet. Mbappe is actually suited to Arsenal. With him, we take the league and CL and the slow sideway passes we struggle with will be a thing of the past
You need to give rate to the manager Arteta also. If all the team members underpergorm in such a didmal manner it was the manager who principally failed. Arteta was outwitted by his counterpart Enrique. For Trossard no problem we find solution next week as he must be subbed and Merino takes his place due to Partey return. The silver lining of this game is it is only 1-0 & can be reverseable. Overall your rates agreeable but made only the players culpable and gave immunity to the manager.
I agree that the manager should always get a rating, because sometimes player performances are affected if they’re not in their natural position, and obviously with the tactics, which all stem from the manager.
That said, nothing Arteta could do with team selection as we’re down to the bare bones, and he had almost zero attacking options from the bench. Without Partey, he also had to switch things up tactically. PSG at full strength, and a strong bench as well.
My only real gripe is that he should have swapped Odegaard for Nwaneri earlier. Not sure what you can expect from only 5 minutes on the pitch?
Terrible ratings. I understand that several players didn’t reach the levels that they can but no-one deserved less than a 5. Declan deserved better than 5.5 especially for his second half performance.
I seem to have watched another match for Rice was the best player on the pitch in the second half when he made numerous surging runs from his DM role.PSG created 3/4 clear cut chances from the right due to Kwior and MSL being out of position yet Trossard is slagged off when he worked his socks off and was more creative than our Captain who was annonymous.Bias should not be a feature of player ratings, but sadky, it invariably is.
Without Partey to protect him, he had to take on to much defensive work and could hardly unlock the PSG padlock the piece says on Odegaard.
Well, what’s the excuse for a lot of the other Odegaard non performances when Partey has been there to protect him. 🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
UEFA ditched the away goal rule because the differences between home and away advantages have become too minimal. We’ve seen recently PSG beaten by Liverpool at home and PSG doing likewise at Anfield. We hope to see the best of Arsenal and Arteta this Wednesday. Boom or bust for us all. Tuesday’s game highlights how true heroines the women are reaching the final the coach is rookie only months old. She beat the more experienced Lyon coach. Anything can happen at PSG; let’s not be faint hearted.
I’ve been one of Arteta’s biggest critics but I have to give him credit where due. We lost last night but he has really tried to keep us 2nd in EPL and bring us to the CL’s Semi final especially when you consider the mountain of injuries we’ve had(though self inflicted by deciding not you buy anyone in January). But that aside, this loss was probably necessary so fans who are being delusional can realize a few things:
1) The spine of this team is Partey. Like it or not no one does what he does on the pitch. He has the ability to evade a 2 man press and then take out two players with a single pass. Meaning 4 out of 10 outfield players have been taken away from that phase of play leaving just 6 outfield players to face our overload. Besides that his positioning and how he attracks players gives room for MLS to run into pockets, helps Rice pushes further up and suffocate with his press and also helps cover up Odegaard’s mess. He also shields the defense and blocks passing lanes that could unlock our defense. Partey is incredibly technical, a truly world class player. Whoever thinks Rice is better than him in that position is dreaming and whoever thinks we shouldn’t offer him a new contract is delusional.
2) Gabriel for 2 seasons now has been our best defender, better than Saliba. Besides being better than Saliba which many refuse to acknowledge he’s been the leader of that back line. Many times you see him giving instructions to all, telling MLS where to enter and when to position to receive a pass. Many times he uses his hands and fingers to signal MLS to drive infield. He also signals Saliba when to stay back or push up. He has even barked orders to Timber many times. Raya was so unusually high up the pitch and Krava almost chipped him again, which is becoming a regular thing for opposing attackers now. If you observed most of the times Raya came further infield he picked up the left center back space and Kiwior pushed further up. He did it excessively with nothing to show for it and Gabriel wouldn’t have allowed Raya being that incredibly high. Many times we’ve seen Gabriel signal Raya not to worry and stay in goal that he will handle it. People watch football and look at all the flashy things but don’t know that these tiny unspoken details are the most important aspects of a match. Kiwior has done extremely beyond my expectations and this is no Kiwior slander but we do miss Gabriel and it’s no coincidence Saliba has been a bit shaky since. Gabriel’s injury was a huge loss.
Overall we are lucky to be just a goal down and PSG are also Dona their keeer was in excellent form and also lucky we have clown as attackers who can’t finish to save their lives. I firmly believe we have more than enough to thoroughly beat PSG and it won’t even be a close tie, that’s how much I believe in this team. Upwards and onwards.
Dangerous though mate
By saying it’s okay 2nd and semi Final is not too bad is how you fail long term
Suddenly being okay to be 15 points behind becomes okay to be 20 behind
Then it’s okay to be 2nd becomes its okay to be 4th
Then suddenly the moment has passed you buy
Last night let’s be honest we looked like a club not ready to get over the line
For those who defend the Koronke Family ask yourself this ……
Think how much those tickets cost and how desperate we are all to win the CL
How can it be right that our manager doesn’t have an attacking option on the bench who he trusts
Anyone who defends that doesn’t have Arsenal best interest at heart
“How can it be right that our manager doesn’t have an attacking option on the bench who he trusts”
100%, but that’s not *only* the kroenke’s fault. Arteta’s been spending loads of money for years, but clearly hasn’t prioritised those attacking options. Yes, we could and should have got someone in January, but this has been a long time coming due to poor planning over a number of years.
Posters asking why the manager didn’t get a rating. Strange that they never asked that question after our two wins against the reigning champions in the last round 🙄