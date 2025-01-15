Arsenal vs Tottenham player ratings – Monster player gets top mark

Arsenal edged out a 2-1 victory over Tottenham this evening, closing the gap on Liverpool and maintaining their push for the Premier League summit. Here’s how the players rated in a pulsating North London derby:
Starting XI
David Raya – 7.0
Raya made a couple of excellent saves, including a fingertip stop to deny Pedro Porro late on, ensuring Arsenal held on to all three points.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
A reliable presence at the back, Timber kept Heung-min Son quiet for much of the match, demonstrating his calmness under pressure.
William Saliba – 7.5
Saliba delivered a commanding display, staying composed in his duels with Dominic Solanke and playing a crucial role in keeping Spurs at bay.
Gabriel Magalhães – 9.0
A monster performance from Gabriel. He was a rock defensively and played a key role in Arsenal’s equaliser, heading the ball that led to Solanke’s own goal.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8.0
The youngster shone under the bright lights, handling the tricky Dejan Kulusevski with maturity and maintaining possession with remarkable composure.
Declan Rice – 7.5
Rice was everywhere, breaking up play effectively and dictating the tempo with assured passing. A typically influential performance from the England midfielder.
Thomas Partey – 7.0
A solid, if unspectacular, outing for Partey, though his influence was overshadowed by his midfield counterparts.
Martin Odegaard – 8.0
The captain was sensational, pulling the strings in midfield and assisting Trossard’s winning goal. Arsenal will need him to sustain this level of creativity.
Leandro Trossard – 7.5
Trossard was lively throughout and capped his performance with a well-taken goal. A reliable contributor in the final third.
Kai Havertz – 6.0
Havertz pressed tirelessly and linked play well at times, but he missed yet another gilt-edged chance, which could have put the game beyond Spurs.
Raheem Sterling – 5.0
A poor performance from Sterling, who fluffed several chances and failed to make a meaningful impact. He will hope for better in the coming weeks.
Substitutes
Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5
Martinelli added more energy and directness than Sterling, but his time on the pitch was too short to truly influence proceedings.
Kieran Tierney – 6.0
Tierney looked eager to make an impact and nearly grabbed an assist in what could be his final appearance for the club.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – N/A
Came on late and had no opportunity to leave his mark.
Mikel Merino – N/A
A cameo appearance with little time to make an impact.