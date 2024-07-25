Arsenal vs Tottenham: Where does Ivan Toney prefer to play next?

Ivan Toney is the subject of transfer interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham, with Brentford preparing to cash in on the striker.

Toney has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time, and Brentford is open to offers for him this summer. The Bees have already signed a replacement, signaling their readiness to let Toney leave for a suitable fee.

Arsenal is in need of a striker this summer, having missed out on targets like Benjamin Sesko and with Victor Osimhen seemingly closer to joining PSG. This situation has made Toney a viable option for the Gunners.

However, a report in The Sun claims that the English striker prefers a move to Tottenham. Toney likely believes he has a better chance of playing regularly at Spurs compared to Arsenal.

With both North London clubs keen on bolstering their attacking options, it will be interesting to see where Toney ends up and how Brentford navigates the interest from these Premier League giants.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have remained undecided on which striker to sign for a long time, and that could see Toney join another club.

If he moves to Spurs, he might be extra motivated every time that we face them and tries to shoot us down.

However, we trust the judgment of our decision-makers, and they will only sign Toney if he is the best option for us.

