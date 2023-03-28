Arsenal vying for €40m-rated Spanish prodigy but has heavy competition

Arsenal’s search for midfield reinforcement has them ready to cough up 40 million euros to land Celta Vigo’s prodigy Gabri Veiga. The Spaniard is having his break-out La Liga season, and interest is piling up for his services. Celta Vigo may have a desire to keep him long-term, but that seems unlikely.

Real Madrid in Spain want him, but it is unlikely they will be ready to spend big on him. But Premier League clubs are known not to be shy about getting who they want. As per Sport Witness, Arsenal are joined by Newcastle as one of the teams that are ready to activate the 40 million euro buyout clause the 20-year-old has in his contract.

Notably, if it would reach a point where the midfielder will have to choose who between the two PL sides he’d want to join, he would easily choose Arsenal as per Sport Witness, who write, “Mundo Deportivo say that if it came to a choice between Arsenal and Newcastle, then the player would opt for the Gunners.

He’s said to be more attracted to Mikel Arteta’s side than teaming up with Eddie Howe.”

Celta Vigo president: “We will only let Gabri Veiga leave for the release clause. There are many clubs interested” 🔵⭐️ 🚨 “Real Madrid have not asked us for him then we don’t know if they called Gabri”. 🚨 “Four of top 10 Premier League clubs asked for info about Gabri Veiga”. pic.twitter.com/srUWt3Ab5N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

Arsenal is the team to join, and I doubt in the coming transfer windows anyone would snub a move to the Emirates. Ultimately, if Arteta sanctions a deal for the Celta Vigo man, we shouldn’t have any doubts about whether he could be suited to Arsenal, as the Spaniard has a special eye for rising talent.

