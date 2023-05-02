Arsenal waiting for encouragement to launch bid for Serie A striker

Arsenal is keen on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and has been eager to get his signature since he played for Fiorentina.

The Serbian has been one of the finest attackers in Europe for some time and was one of the sought-after players before he moved to Turin.

Arsenal has remained keen and hoped a chance would come their way again and it has arrived.

The Gunners have had a great season, but they feel they need a new physical striker who can help them with the goals’ burden.

Juve has some problems which could see them not keeping the striker at the end of this term.

That could open the door Arsenal has been knocking on and a report on Calciomercato reveals the Gunners are waiting for encouragement to move for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has struggled in Turin, but it is easy to see that Juve plays a defence-minded style and he would perform better if he was on our books.

Several clubs are also monitoring his situation now and we must be serious about sealing the deal and must move fast when an opening emerges for that to happen.

However, we cannot bank on his transfer alone and must search for other strikers we can sign as an alternative.

Arteta’s Arsenal v Chelsea Preview – Arteta says we are happy where we are but admits that “We still have a lot to do”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…