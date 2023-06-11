Arsenal waiting on Nelson to sign new deal before another club comes in

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Reiss Nelson, revealing that the player has agreed to a deal with Arsenal. Having played a significant role as a substitute last season, Arsenal is now focused on securing Nelson’s long-term commitment.

While the negotiations haven’t been straightforward, there has been a recent breakthrough, and reports suggest that both the player and the club have reached a verbal agreement. However, it’s worth noting that Nelson has not yet put pen to paper, which has left Arsenal somewhat uneasy.

Aware of the interest from various clubs looking to tempt Nelson away from the Emirates, Arsenal is keen to avoid any potential suitors offering more enticing terms to the talented winger. It is crucial for Arsenal to finalise the contract swiftly to secure Nelson’s future at the club and ward off any external competition.

Romano says they want him to sign soon. He tweeted:

“Arsenal have reached full agreement with Reiss Nelson over new long term deal, as revealed weeks ago — player verbally agreed, here we go #AFC

“It will be valid until 2027 with an option for a further season.

“Club waiting for Reiss to sign asap to avoid new bids from other clubs.”

We left it very late before offering a new deal to Nelson and must be prepared for the consequences.

Until he signs on the dotted line, nothing is assured for us and we must keep communicating with his camp to ensure no surprises happen.

