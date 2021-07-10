Arsenal waiting to sign another midfielder before selling Xhaka

AS Roma remains keen on signing Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka this summer and has been in talks with the Gunners.

Both clubs have failed to reach an agreement over his transfer so far and it seems the move could take some time before it happens.

Xhaka is one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men and the Gunners have already lost two midfielders in Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

Their departure leaves a huge void to be filled at the Emirates and the last thing Arsenal needs is to lose even more players.

The Gunners have been working on the transfer of new midfielders including the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar.

They might miss out on Locatelli who is heading to Juventus, but Aouar remains one player that they can sign.

Calciomercato says they also want to sign Wolves’ Ruben Neves who has been targeted by Mikel Arteta for some time now.

The transfer of Granit Xhaka reportedly hinges on the signing of these midfielders with the report claiming that until Arsenal signs at least one of them, they wouldn’t give the green light for Xhaka to leave them.

Xhaka has had an inconsistent time at the Emirates, but he would be a big miss when he leaves after Arteta built his midfield around the Switzerland international.