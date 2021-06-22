Arsenal waiting to sign former Liverpool man if he overcomes his injury woes

Arsenal is waiting to see how Philippe Coutinho’s injury develops as they remain interested in signing the former Liverpool man.
Injuries have plagued the Brazilian since he left the Reds to move to Barcelona in January 2018.
He enjoyed the best years of his career in the colours of Liverpool in the Premier League and a return to the competition might serve him best.
Barcelona is keen to get rid of him, but they haven’t found many clubs willing to take the opportunity to sign him.
Spanish paper, Sport says Arsenal and Everton remain keen on signing him this summer.
The report says both Premier League clubs are, however, concerned about his fitness problems and they are now looking to wait for him to recover before moving for him.
Arsenal wouldn’t want to add an injury-prone player to their squad this summer considering that they have to make good use of the money at their disposal.
But they are keen to add a new attacking midfielder to their squad with a move for Martin Odegaard remaining uncertain.
If Coutinho gets back to full fitness, he would be a solid signing for Arsenal considering that he has a wonderful experience of the Premier League.
He would slot in straight into their starting XI and they can expect top-class performances from him.
Man this guy has fallen off. He was so good at Liverpool and now no major team wants him. Leaving Liverpool was a major mistake on his part. What makes it worse is they went on to win the league and the champions league.
He has won more trophies than Liverpool since leaving them. This is not to say he’s still any better for us but just to get the records right. They only won the league and champions league but he won the league with Barca, and a couple of with and a couple with bayern, and then he still won the champions league with bayern. I’d say it wasn’t a bad move for him…
True but he wasn’t a central player to any of those teams. Barca didn’t want him and Bayern wanted him on a loan only. Both those teams he was viewed as a failure especially at Barca. At Liverpool he was integral part of the team. But you are right in the sense that he did not know how things would end up.
Yeah you are right on this. But that’s what life is all about we don’t control what we meet. At least he made some extra cash and got some trophies. Some players never get any of such after such moves. But I do not want him near my club at all.
Coutinho falls in the Ramsey camp who falls under the Willian Rule. No more ageing, injured, past their prime players on massive salaries please.
Not really a rule. More of a guideline.
Having said that, I’m loving what Ramsey is doing in the Euros…