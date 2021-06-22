Arsenal waiting to sign former Liverpool man if he overcomes his injury woes

Arsenal is waiting to see how Philippe Coutinho’s injury develops as they remain interested in signing the former Liverpool man.

Injuries have plagued the Brazilian since he left the Reds to move to Barcelona in January 2018.

He enjoyed the best years of his career in the colours of Liverpool in the Premier League and a return to the competition might serve him best.

Barcelona is keen to get rid of him, but they haven’t found many clubs willing to take the opportunity to sign him.

Spanish paper, Sport says Arsenal and Everton remain keen on signing him this summer.

The report says both Premier League clubs are, however, concerned about his fitness problems and they are now looking to wait for him to recover before moving for him.

Arsenal wouldn’t want to add an injury-prone player to their squad this summer considering that they have to make good use of the money at their disposal.

But they are keen to add a new attacking midfielder to their squad with a move for Martin Odegaard remaining uncertain.

If Coutinho gets back to full fitness, he would be a solid signing for Arsenal considering that he has a wonderful experience of the Premier League.

He would slot in straight into their starting XI and they can expect top-class performances from him.