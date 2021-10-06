Arsenal waiting to sign Real Madrid star who has spoken to Ceballos about the Gunners

Arsenal remains keen to add Marco Asensio to their squad and they have made their intention known.

They could get the chance to sign the Spaniard soon as he continues to struggle to play for Real Madrid.

El Chiringuito via Diario Madridista claims he is considering a January move away from Madrid if things don’t change.

The report claims he has had fewer minutes than he thinks he deserves and this has opened the door for another club to sign him now.

Arsenal competes with the likes of Juventus and Liverpool to sign him, but the report says he would fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners are currently without European football and a move to the Emirates would represent a drop-down in level, but it seems the attacker doesn’t mind.

The report claims that he has already spoken to Dani Ceballos to ask the former Arsenal loanee about the Gunners.

This is a clear show of interest and Arsenal could be successful in the pursuit of his signature if they reach out and convince him to join them.

Asensio knows he needs to play more often to remain relevant as well as to win back the trust of Spain’s national team coaches.

He can achieve that easily at Arsenal as Arteta has proven to be a good manager in the development of Madrid’s loanees.