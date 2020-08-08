Arsenal waits on Gabriel’s future decision which should be known within two days

Lille defender, Gabriel Magalhaes will make a decision on his future this weekend amid interest from Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United, according to ESPN.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for Lille over the past two seasons and he helped them to qualify for the Champions League group stages last season and the Europa League in the just-concluded season.

He has seen his profile rise in recent months and several teams believe that he will be a fine addition to their team.

The Brazilian has been told that he can leave the French side this summer and as several teams want to sign him, he is taking his time before deciding on his next move, but the report reckons that it will be made this weekend.

Arsenal has struggled at the back this season, but Mikel Arteta made them a better side defensively shortly before the season ended.

Nevertheless, the club knows that they will have to get recruitments right if they are serious about building on the success that they have achieved this season.

Gabriel will be a fine addition to a defence that will need to see the back of the likes of Shkodran Mustafi Rob Holding and Sokratis.