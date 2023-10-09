Arsenal walk away with 3 points against Man City for the first time since 2015

Arsenal FINALLY get one over Manchester City

On Sunday Manchester City travelled to London to face Arsenal at The Emirates. What looked to be one of the biggest games of the season, ended up being just that. Arsenal walking away with all three points against City for the first time in the Premier League since 2015. A huge win for Arsenal and a statement win for Arteta.

Before the match there were heaps of reports saying Bukayo Saka was in contention for the game but as the team-sheet came out Arsenal fans were gutted to see he wouldn’t be starting. Saka has been such quality already this season and without him on that right side, there would be a huge gap for Arsenal’s attack but at the same time, with all his injury scares recently, it was probably for the best that he was able to be rested. Arteta confirming after the match he hadn’t trained all week, and I can only assume the reports that Saka might play before the match was just Arteta was trying to play mind games with Pep.

Arsenal came out in the first half looking nervous, you could feel the tension in the stadium, everyone in The Emirates knew how big of a game this was and you could cut the tension with a knife. After a shaky 20-minute start, Arsenal came more into the game, looking a lot more confident and getting a lot of time on the ball. Facing a team like City, you must expect the high pressing and constant energy and I think we dealt with that.

Coming out for the second half Arsenal looked dangerous, I’m not sure what Arteta said in the changing rooms, but it looked to have worked. Trossard had felt something pull in his hamstring in the first half and Arteta looked to Martinelli on the bench. Martinelli has been out of contention since picking up an injury against Everton, but boy did he impress. Bringing needed energy down the wing Martinelli looked to be the man who would open City’s defence.

In the 86th minute the ball was whipped up front by Thomas Partey, landing on the head on Tomiyasu, who knocked it onto Kai Havertz who with a quick look up found the feet of Martinelli who fired a shot from outside the box that ended up hitting Ake’s face and deflected into the back of the Manchester City net. The goal was awarded to Martinelli though as it was going into the back of the net either way.

A hard-fought win for The Arsenal and a massive boost for the rest of the season. A win against City was always necessary if we wanted to be competing for the title again.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…