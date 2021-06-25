Arsenal want England U18 coach to replace Steve Bould

Arsenal identify new coach for the U23s

Arsenal have identified England’s U18 coach Kevin Betsy as the man to take their reserve team forward.

Following the departure of club icon Steve Bould, there were a lot of murmurings as to what profile of coach would Arsenal be looking at.

A lot of people in the industry clearly rate the 43-year-old very highly. Thus, Arsenal’s approach for the young instructor appears rational.

Some of the criteria (qualifications) that the Gunners were looking from their applicants were:

UEFA A License (essential)

FA Advanced Youth Award for Coaching (17-23)

First Aid Certification

FA Safeguarding Certificate (up to date)

Qualified FA Coach Education Tutor (desirable only)

If Betsy is appointed as the head-coach of the U23s team, Arsenal’s main expectation from the English coach will evidently be to work collaboratively with First Team coaching infrastructure and Loans Management staff to ensure seamless communication and to provide an active academy pipeline into the First Team.

Freddie Ljungberg did an exceptional job during his time at the club, developing players such as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe who are flourishing in the first-team picture.

Great game to end the season last night. Been an honour coaching these young talented players and seeing them develop #undefeated2019 pic.twitter.com/xc54gAqz7A — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) April 27, 2019

If Betsy manages to do a job anywhere close to what the Arsenal legend managed to do, he will certainly be regarded as a success.

But what is a gain for one is a loss for another. The English FA will still try to fight tooth and nail to keep Betsy at the England set-up (as an U18 coach).

After seeing another highly regarded coach in Justin Cochrane depart for Manchester United, they don’t want to witness a repeat. But the Arsenal job will unquestionably be tempting and thus the English FA see themselves fighting an uphill battle.

The 43-year-old coach has had a decent playing career, playing a good number of matches in the lower leagues for the likes of Barnsley, Oldham Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers. He also had loan spells at Hull City and Bournemouth.

Betsy’s managerial career has been limited to England, with experience of coaching the U16, U17 and currently U18. Hence, he may be looking for a new adventure with Arsenal here onwards.

Yash Bisht