Arsenal want Jupiler league midfielder who could join for a cheap fee

The central midfield remains an area that Arsenal is still strengthening and they have added another midfielder to their list of targets.

Mirror Football reports that Club Brugge midfielder Odilon Kossounou has caught the attention of the Gunners with his fine performance at the Belgian side.

He is one reason they are competing for the league title this season and he has been attracting the attention of top European teams.

The report says he also has interest from Inter Milan and clubs in Spain, but Arsenal might win the race because he is attracted to the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

He is from the Ivory Coast like Nicolas Pepe and the Gunners could use the attacker to convince him to join them.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the next top stars that will put Africa on the map of world football.

Interestingly, his transfer fee will not cost Arsenal that much with the report adding that they currently value him at £8.5million.

Arsenal has had some fine Ivorian players on their books in the past with the likes of Gervinho and Emmanuel Eboue becoming fan favourites.

Both players have reportedly endorsed Arsenal’s pursuit of the midfielder.