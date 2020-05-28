Arsenal want La Liga defender, Liverpool couldn’t sign him

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sevilla defender, Diego Carlos, as the Brazilian continues to impress for the Spanish side.

The defender has been in fine form for the Spaniards since he joined them from Nantes last summer.

His fine form attracted the attention of Premier League leaders, Liverpool, in the last transfer window, but a report from Spain via Eldesmarque claimed that the move failed for a number of reasons.

The same report is claiming now that the defender has now attracted the attention of Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard looks to bolster his defence ahead of next season.

Arteta has landed William Saliba after his loan spell finished early, the Spaniard is also expected to make the loan deal of Pablo Mari permanent, however, the other Arsenal defenders face uncertain futures.

This includes David Luiz, who might be allowed to leave as Arsenal hasn’t activated the one-year extension on his current contract.

Arteta might make Carlos the partner of Saliba, but the Brazilian isn’t the only new defender that has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have also been linked with a move for Dayot Upamecano as well as Evan N’Dicka, who are both young and fit the profile that Arteta likes.