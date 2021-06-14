Arsenal want Serie A star and are watching him at the Euros

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Domenico Berardi as they continue to bolster their squad.

The Gunners remain keen on adding new quality players to their squad and their absence from European football next season has increased their desire to have a good summer.

They have the chance to bounce back by finishing inside the top four next season, but Mikel Arteta’s side also knows that they have to add quality players to their team for that to happen.

Berardi has now emerged as a target for the Gunners after starring for Sassuolo and the Italian national team.

He was in fine form in their Euro 2020 opener and set up the first goal for the Italians in their 3-0 win over Turkey.

Gazzetta dello Sport says Arsenal is interested in making him a Premier League player but they are facing competition from Manchester United.

United wants a winger and they are struggling to complete the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

They see the Italian as an alternative to the England international and will move for him if they fail in their pursuit of Sancho.

The report says Sassuolo will not allow him to go cheaply and they have set an asking price of 50m euros for his signature.