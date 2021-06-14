Arsenal want Serie A star and are watching him at the Euros

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Domenico Berardi as they continue to bolster their squad.
The Gunners remain keen on adding new quality players to their squad and their absence from European football next season has increased their desire to have a good summer.
They have the chance to bounce back by finishing inside the top four next season, but Mikel Arteta’s side also knows that they have to add quality players to their team for that to happen.
Berardi has now emerged as a target for the Gunners after starring for Sassuolo and the Italian national team.
He was in fine form in their Euro 2020 opener and set up the first goal for the Italians in their 3-0 win over Turkey.
Gazzetta dello Sport says Arsenal is interested in making him a Premier League player but they are facing competition from Manchester United.
United wants a winger and they are struggling to complete the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.
They see the Italian as an alternative to the England international and will move for him if they fail in their pursuit of Sancho.
The report says Sassuolo will not allow him to go cheaply and they have set an asking price of 50m euros for his signature.
The mistake we can make is to buy a player based on their performance in the ongoing tournament. That is risky. and Honestly, we dont need many additions. We should go for Bissouma, Raheem Sterling and Odegaard.
We need a team that should aim for the EPL title next season. We should be focused as a club.
If Real Madrid wont sell Odegaard on a cheap, then we can make another loan deal with them.
My preferred line up for next season
Chambers Gabriel Mari Tierney
Partey Bissouma
Pepe ESR Sterling
Aubameyang
Leave Saka out for Sterling? No chance!
Saka is still a Work in Progess. We cant continue to hype our teenagers and put so much weight on their shoulders. Sterling has won EPL titles. scored 20+ EPL goals in multiple seasons. He has worked with Arteta before. We can try our luck. You never can tell.
Let us be realistic with our teenagers. they still need time to grow.
Sir, what are you talking about? Berardi scored 17 goals and offered 7 assists in 30 outings in the last Serie A campaign. There’s no regret for having missed out on Buendia if we can sign this guy.
Buy we are just everywhere and nowhere regrettably
My reason is based on the fact that we cant afford another player that takes time to adapt to the league. We need more goals. The players i mentioned are important. James Rodriguez played well in the world cup and Real Madrid bought him for a huge fee. that did not go well. We bought Torrera after his impressive displays for Uruguay. we know how that went. Let us focus on the players we want. Sterling is a proven goal scorer. He needs no adaptation period. Bissouma is needed in midfield to partner Partey. Knowing Arsenal as a club that wont spend big on 2 players in the same transfer window, we should rather buy Sterling and Bissuoma and get Odegaard on loan. and it is key we buy early.