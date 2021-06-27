Arsenal want to bring highly rated youngster back to England

Arsenal has been linked with a move for former Tottenham teenage star, Noni Madueke.

The Londoner moved to PSV in 2019 in search of quick first-team action and he has achieved that.

He has been so impressive that Todofichajes calls him one of the “great sensations of the Eredivisie” while linking him with a return to London.

The 19-year-old right-sided attacker played 24 league games for PSV last season and scored 7 goals while providing 6 assists.

These numbers are impressive for his age and he ishould get even better over time.

Arsenal has been one of the best places for young talents for decades and they could help Madueke become a better player if he returns to England.

The report says the forward is clear about his plans for the future and he feels ready to make the leap to a club where he can challenge for major European honours.

He has a contract at PSV until 2024, but Arsenal should be able to make the Dutch club an offer that they will accept for his signature.

His previous affiliation with Tottenham might not influence his decision as he wasn’t given a first-team chance at the Tottenham Stadium.