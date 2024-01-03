Arsenal want to recall struggling loanee in January

Arsenal is reportedly considering recalling Marquinhos from his loan spell at Nantes as the Brazilian forward has struggled to secure playing time in Ligue 1.

The Gunners loaned Marquinhos to Nantes in the summer with the expectation that he would gain valuable match experience to aid in his development. Despite assurances from Nantes that he would have significant playing opportunities, the attacker has spent much of the first half of the season on the bench.

Given the limited playing time at Nantes, it is suggested that Marquinhos might benefit more from training with higher-calibre players at Arsenal, even if he is not part of the current first team.

L’Equipe has reported that Arsenal is in discussions to cut short Marquinhos’ loan spell in Ligue 1 and bring him back to the Emirates. However, breaking into the current Arsenal team, competing for the Premier League title with Liverpool, may be challenging for him.

It is anticipated that if another team offers to take him on loan for the second half of the season, Marquinhos might be loaned out again to continue his development.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos has a lot of potential and showed that in the few games he played for us, but he will not reach them if he does not play.

So we must get him back and find a better place for him to go to where he will play.

