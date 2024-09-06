Arsenal wanted Brighton attacker in the just closed transfer window

Arsenal added Raheem Sterling to their attack late in the transfer window and succeeded in improving every spot on their team.

The Gunners had been expected to sign a striker, but they focused on strengthening their defence and midfield further instead of improving their attack.

In the closing hours of the transfer window, they managed to add Sterling to their group, but Arsenal could have signed another attacker before deadline day.

Arsenal insider Team News and Ticks revealed on his Patreon that the Gunners had shown interest in snapping up Brighton’s winger Simon Adingra during the last transfer window.

He said:

“Simon Adingra, we broke Twitter with that one, he was trending because I said he was someone we were targeting. We did ask about the price, but it was way too high. I saw someone say Arsenal could get him for £30/35m, but Brighton’s price was much higher than that,”

Adingra is one of many exciting Brighton team players and could be a fine alternative to our current options.

The Ivorian is very direct, and he showed that during the AFCON at the start of this year, his Man of the Match performance helped his nation win.

If he had joined us, he probably would not have started many games, but his directness will be helpful in the second half of games when defenders have tired out.

