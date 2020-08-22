Arsenal wanted loan move for West Ham star, but Hammers want money

The Telegraph claims that West Ham’s Felipe Anderson was a subject of interest from Arsenal who wanted to take him on loan.

The Gunners need to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season and they are looking at bringing back Dani Ceballos in addition to landing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid (Football London).

A deal to bring back the Spaniard is very uncertain as they now face new competition from AC Milan for his signature (Telegraph).

The report claims that Arteta is keen to bring Ceballos back and that the Gunners considered making a season-long loan move for Anderson, however, West Ham will only listen to offers on a permanent transfer.

It claims that Arsenal made the move because Edu knows Anderson well from their time in the Brazil national team, it seems that still won’t help Arsenal get the deal done unless they splash the cash.

Arsenal has been one of the busiest teams in this transfer window.

They have signed Willian from Chelsea for free and several reports claim that they are close to signing Gabriel from Lille (Guardian).

Their midfield should be the next area that they target in their bid to ensure that their team is ready for the challenge of the new season.