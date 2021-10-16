Arsenal wants 20-year-old South American winger

Arsenal is looking to bring Pedro de la Vega to Europe as he continues to develop well at Lanus.

The 20-year-old Argentinian is one of the promising wingers in his country and looks set to make the leap to Europe soon.

Todofichajes says he has caught the attention of several top European clubs, including Manchester City.

But the Premier League champions have failed to get Lanus to sell him to them.

It even claims that Arsenal has also made an approach for him before now, but they never made a “firm offer”

As he continues to develop, Mikel Arteta is now looking to add him to his squad at the Emirates.

The report says Arsenal is prepared to make Lanus an offer of around 12m euros to take him to Europe.

De la Vega could make the move to the Emirates in the January transfer window as Arteta has prioritized strengthening his attack for the second half of the season.

Adding De la Vega to their squad will make it harder for the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe to get playing chances at the Emirates.

If he outperforms them and helps Arsenal to achieve their goals, their fans would not mind.