Arsenal wants 22-year-old as an alternative to Youri Tielemans

Cheick Doucoure could join Arsenal as their move for Youri Tielemans is now very unlikely.

The Belgian midfielder has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time, but he might sign an extension to his deal at Leicester City, and the Gunners will now turn their attention to other targets.

The closest replacement to Tielemans that they have now is Doucoure, with Mirror Sport, as reported by Express Sport, claiming that they have been scouting the Lens midfielder in the last few months.

The 22-year-old has continued to improve at the Ligue 1 club, and he is considered one player that can make an impact at the Emirates if he moves to Arsenal.

The report adds that signing him could cost Mikel Arteta’s side just £17.2m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need more bodies in our midfield, and if we cannot sign Tielemans, then we must add other players to the position.

At 22, Doucoure can develop into a fine midfielder in London, and Arteta has proven that he can develop players.

Hopefully, we can meet Lens’ asking price and convince him to join us.