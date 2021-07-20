Arsenal wants 28-year-old relegated goalkeeper to challenge Leno

Arsenal has been linked with a move for West Brom goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone after his impressive time in the Premier League last season.

The Baggies were relegated from England’s top division, but Johnstone was one of their best players.

He made many crucial saves and impressed Premier League fans with his performances.

He is now expected to join an EPL club instead of remaining with the Baggies in England’s second division and Sky Sports claims that Arsenal wants him.

Arsenal faced a goalkeeper dilemma last summer when Mikel Arteta had to choose between Emi Martinez and Bernd Leno.

The Spanish manager sold Martinez and that decision has proven to be the wrong one so far.

Leno has been very inconsistent between the sticks for the Gunners and they could bring in serious competition for him.

If the Gunners are serious about becoming a top club again, they have to work with a squad brimming with quality and that would mean having more than one top player for each position.

Adding Johnstone to their squad might help Leno cut out the errors from his game and become even better.

