Arsenal wants another Brighton man after missing out on Caicedo

Arsenal has had a very good business relationship with Brighton, with the Seagulls feeding Mikel Arteta’s side with some outstanding talents.

Ben White and Leandro Trossard are two men who have moved from Roberto de Zerbi’s side to the Emirates in recent seasons.

The Gunners also tried to add Moises Caicedo to their group in the last transfer window, but they did not succeed. They have now been linked with a move for yet another Brighton player.

A report on TalkSport claims Mikel Arteta’s side has been watching Kaoru Mitoma as he continues to shine.

The Japanese star has been one of the standout players in the Premier League in 2023 and many clubs know he is top quality. Could he be the next player to swap the Amex for the Emirates?

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mitoma has been in superb form in the last few weeks and the attacker does well even when he faces top opposition.

This shows he can become even better if he leaves Brighton for a bigger side like Arsenal and we are wise to target him.

But the Seagulls always demand too much money to sell their top players and we might have to be ready to overpay for his signature.