Arsenal wants another Everton player in addition to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal has continued their search for a striker ahead of the summer and could land one or two from the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has struggled to get consistent goal-scoring performances from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this season.

At least one of both strikers might not be at the Emirates next season and a new report has revealed another Premier League star as a potential replacement.

The Evening Standard had reported earlier that Arsenal wants to sign Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It seems he isn’t the only Toffees attacker they are interested in as a new report on Fichajes.net says they also want Richarlison.

The Brazilian is one of the finest players in the Premier League and can be trusted to score goals at the Emirates.

However, the report warns that he also has suitors among the top clubs in Europe.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Richarlison is a handful to play against as Arsenal fans can testify from watching him recently against their team.

He had two goals ruled out for offside before finally scoring one in an eventual 2-1 win for Everton.

While he troubled Arsenal’s defence, our attackers could hardly do the same at the other end.

He doesn’t play for a top club, but he would probably do a good job at the Emirates if he makes the move.