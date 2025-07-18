Arsenal wants another RB Leipzig star but faces competition from rival

Arsenal remain interested in Xavi Simons, a player they have tracked for over a year. Their admiration for the Dutch midfielder dates back to the previous summer, when numerous reports linked the Gunners with a potential move before he returned to RB Leipzig on an initial loan deal.

Despite his talent, last season was underwhelming for Leipzig as a team, and during this period, Arsenal shifted their attention to another of the club’s key players, striker Benjamin Sesko. However, a move for Sesko failed to materialise, and Arsenal are now focusing their efforts on securing the services of Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal Maintain Simons Interest Amid Other Priorities

Though a transfer for Gyokeres appears to be a priority at present, Arsenal have not ruled out conducting further business with RB Leipzig in this transfer window. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners remain interested in Simons, who has emerged as one of the standout midfielders in the Bundesliga.

Simons has reportedly communicated his intention to leave Leipzig, and the German club are now open to offers. This development opens the door for Arsenal to revisit their long-standing interest, should they choose to pursue the opportunity.

Midfield Options Abundant but Window Remains Open

While Simons is undoubtedly a highly talented midfielder, Arsenal already possess significant depth in that area of the pitch. As such, the club may view strengthening other positions as a more pressing concern, particularly up front, where they are actively seeking a new striker.

With the transfer window still open, there remains a possibility that Arsenal will re-enter the race for Simons, depending on how their priority negotiations unfold. However, at present, their focus appears to be on finalising a move for Gyokeres, a deal they may look to complete as soon as possible to reinforce their attacking options ahead of the new season.

