Arsenal wants at least four players in summer overhaul

Arsenal has set its sights on signing players in at least four positions this summer.

The Gunners will continue their rebuilding job ahead of next season and the Daily Mail has analysed their plans to bring reinforcements in.

The report says they will prioritise getting a new backup goalkeeper to Bernd Leno after Mat Ryan returned to Brighton.

They want the Australian back, but they are facing serious competition from Celtic for his signature. They have also given up on Alex Runarsson coming good for them.

In the defence, they will fill the void left by the departure of David Luiz and Ben White is their top target.

They also expect to sell Hector Bellerin and his departure might see them add Lille’s Zeki Celik to their squad.

In midfield, the Gunners could eventually cash in on Granit Xhaka if AS Roma remains relentless.

They have made Anderlecht’s 21-year-old Albert Sambi Lokonga a priority target and they intend to do everything they can to sign him.

They also want a number 10 and if they fail to bring Martin Odegaard back, they might move for Nabil Fekir.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are sellable and if either of them leaves, they will bring in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Alassane Plea as a replacement.