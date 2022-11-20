Arsenal wants Barcelona star who can leave in January

Arsenal has been linked with a January move for Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman has been struggling to get enough playing time at his present club after they signed Robert Lewandowski in the last transfer window.

He was linked with a move away in the last transfer window, but he couldn’t find a new home.

More clubs are now looking to sign him, including Arsenal who have made huge progress recently.

A report on Sport reveals their interest and says they can sign him immediately.

It claims if the forward asks to leave Barca in January, the Catalans will honour the request.

Depay was reborn at Lyon before securing this move to Barca, but he is struggling at the Spanish club.

His first spell in the Premier League with Manchester United was not successful and it could be a clear sign he is not suited to the English top flight.

We do not have to sign a player who will struggle to make an impact, even as one of the oldest players in the dressing room.

Instead, we could keep our money and land a younger and better player at the end of this season.

