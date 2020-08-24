Arsenal wants Bayern Munich star but money issues could scupper the move

Arsenal is reportedly interested in battling with Liverpool for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder, Thiago Alcantara.

The Gunners want to strengthen their team in this transfer window and they see the Spaniard as a midfielder that will raise their team’s quality.

He has been linked with a move to Liverpool after telling Bayern that he will not be signing a new deal with them.

The Germans now face selling him this summer or lose him for nothing after next season.

Sun Sport claims that Mikel Arteta’s side wants Alcantara, but they will not be able to meet Bayern’s asking price.

The Gunners have a well-publicised money problem this summer as they bid to add some star quality to their side.

They have made some staff redundant and even asked their players to take pay cuts.

They have been busy in this transfer window after sealing the free transfer of Willian, but they need to sign a midfielder which could have been Alcantara.

However, Bayern Munich wants £29 million for him and that is a figure that Arsenal may be unable to meet in the light of their current financial problems.

Thomas Partey remains a target for them, but they have also been asked to pay 50 million euros or forget about signing him.