Arsenal wants Bournemouth star, but must pay £50 million

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, and the club has been informed of the potential cost.

The Ghanaian forward has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top attackers over the past few seasons and has been in impressive form for the Cherries this term.

Semenyo continues to excel, even against top opposition, and was Bournemouth’s most dangerous player in their recent clash with Arsenal.

The Gunners have been monitoring him for some time but will face competition from Newcastle for his signature.

Bournemouth is aware that retaining their best players will be difficult when bigger clubs come calling, and they have already set an asking price for Semenyo.

According to Football Insider, the Cherries are prepared to demand up to £50 million for the winger, recognising that top clubs have been tracking him and would likely be able to meet that fee if they are serious about signing him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Semenyo needs a few more goals and assists to command that fee, but another club might consider him good enough and pay it to Bournemouth if we hesitate.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…