Arsenal wants Bundesliga hotshot to solve their goal-scoring problems

Victor Boniface is emerging as a key transfer target for Arsenal as they seek to bolster their striker options. The Nigerian forward made a move to Bayer Leverkusen in the last transfer window and has impressed in the German Bundesliga.

Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Boniface has developed into one of the standout players in the German top flight, with Bayer Leverkusen potentially contending for the Bundesliga title this season.

The striker’s performances have attracted attention from several top clubs in Europe, including Juventus. Fichajes reports that Boniface is prominently featured on Arsenal’s list of transfer targets. According to the report, the Gunners have identified several players they wish to sign, and Boniface is among their top choices.

If Boniface continues his impressive form and potentially helps Bayer Leverkusen secure the Bundesliga title, he will likely attract interest from various clubs in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal being one of them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boniface has been one of the best strikers in Europe this season, and we must act fast to sign him.

A bigger European team will likely add him to their squad in the summer if he continues to develop his game.

At the current rate, he could have up to 30 goals involvement at the end of this season, which will be above those of our strikers.

