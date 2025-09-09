Arsenal wants Bundesliga star who turned down Manchester United

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on Angelo Stiller as the German midfielder continues to impress with VfB Stuttgart. The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the standout players in the Bundesliga, attracting the attention of several major European clubs. Despite speculation throughout the summer, he ultimately remained in Germany, much to the relief of his current employers.

Stiller’s consistent performances have not only bolstered Stuttgart’s midfield but also earned him recognition with the German national team. His rise has been steady, and his development has made him a player admired across Europe. Among those keeping a particularly close eye on him is Mikel Arteta, who is believed to be eager to bring the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s Interest in Stiller

The Gunners have invested heavily in their midfield in recent transfer windows, but Arteta is reportedly keen to continue adding quality and depth to the squad. According to Express Sport, the Arsenal manager has identified Stiller as a player he would like to work with, viewing him as someone capable of complementing and enhancing the options already available in the middle of the park.

Manchester United also pursued Stiller during the summer and were prepared to pay his release clause. However, reports suggest the player declined the move once the clause had expired, opting to remain with Stuttgart for the time being. That decision surprised many, given the level of interest in him, but it has allowed him to further cement his reputation in the Bundesliga.

A Midfielder Ready for the Next Step

For Arsenal, the attraction lies in Stiller’s blend of composure, intelligence and technical skill. His ability to control tempo and link play between defence and attack makes him an appealing option for a side that often dominates possession. Should the Gunners formalise their interest in the coming transfer windows, the midfielder would add another layer of competition in a squad already rich with midfield talent.

However, competition for places at Arsenal is intense, with established names and recent signings all vying for regular starts. If Stiller were to make the move, he would need to demonstrate the determination and quality to secure his place in a team with lofty ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

For now, Stuttgart will be delighted to have retained his services, but the continued attention from top clubs suggests it may only be a matter of time before Stiller takes the next step in his career.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…