Arsenal wants Bundesliga striker valued at £15million

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker, Alassane Plea.

The Frenchman, 28 is approaching the end of his current deal and he isn’t expected to sign a new one.

He was a target of Arsenal before he moved to Germany in 2018 and the Daily Mail says he wants to leave his current team.

His contract expires at the end of next season and Arsenal wants him as a part of their squad.

The report says the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette is currently unclear.

The latter has an expiring deal at the Emirates and he is reluctant to commit to a new one.

The Gunners will also decide on the future of Eddie Nketiah and they might allow the England Under 21 star to leave them for the right price.

The report says Plea has a goalscoring ratio of netting once in three games, a figure that may be sufficient to the Gunners if he is signed as a backup.

Manchester United is another English team looking to sign him with the Red Devils struggling to keep Edinson Cavani beyond this campaign.

Mikel Arteta is expected to have a look at his squad in the summer and decide which players have to leave to make way for new arrivals.