Arsenal wants competition for places in every position

Arsenal boasts one of the strongest squads in Europe this season, supported by significant depth across every position. The club strengthened its options during the summer by adding several high-quality players and has already begun to see the benefits of those decisions.

Their attacking unit was reinforced with the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres, who joined the club to lead the line at the Emirates Stadium. The Sweden international became part of a competitive group of forwards, giving Mikel Arteta multiple options in advanced areas.

Increased Competition in Attack

Gabriel Jesus has now returned to full fitness, while Mikel Merino is also capable of operating in an advanced role, creating genuine competition for the striker position. As a result, Arsenal now has several tactical alternatives depending on form and opposition.

Gyokeres has struggled to find consistency in recent weeks, leading to discussions about whether he could be replaced in the starting lineup. There have already been calls for Jesus to be reinstated as the primary striker, particularly given his sharp performances since returning from a lengthy injury absence.

While it remains uncertain whether Arteta will make such a change, the situation reflects the broader strength and balance within the squad. Arsenal’s ability to rotate players without a significant drop in quality has become a defining feature of their campaign so far.

Arteta Welcomes Squad Depth

Arteta has made it clear that he values the competition created by having multiple high-level players available. Speaking via Arsenal Media, the manager explained how squad depth benefits both individuals and the team as a whole.

“It helps the team, it helps every individual. I think that’s what we want, to have options with the amount of games we have on the schedule. So far, we haven’t had that, so we’re looking forward to having everybody on it, everybody performing and being able to change profiles during the game as well, and to pick players in the best conditions every time.”

Arteta’s comments underline Arsenal’s focus on adaptability and squad management. With numerous competitions demanding consistency and flexibility, having several players capable of stepping into key roles could prove decisive as the season progresses.