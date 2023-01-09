Arsenal wants cut-price January move for former Premier League flop

Memphis Depay could return to the Premier League this month as he struggles for relevance in Barcelona.

The Dutchman had an earlier spell as a player at Manchester United, but he did not enjoy it and left for Lyon.

He moved to Barca a season and a half ago, but the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this term has limited his playing chances at the club.

He is now looking to end his spell with the Catalans and several clubs want to add him to their squad.

One of them is Arsenal, who need a new attacker because of the injury to Gabriel Jesus and have been in the market for one.

A report on Sport reveals the Gunners could make a move for him before the transfer window closes, but they are not alone and Manchester United also has an interest in his signature once again.

Depay flopped in his first spell in England, but that was when he was much younger and inexperienced. He has since done well at Lyon and also does well for Barca when he plays.

He will bring a lot of experience to our dressing room and is one man we can trust to help our younger attackers, considering he has had a somewhat nomadic career.

