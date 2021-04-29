Arsenal wants cut-price Odegaard replacement

Arsenal is interested in a move for Julian Brandt and his recently revealed low price tag makes him a tempting proposition.

The German has struggled for a game-time at Dortmund this season, but it is down to the presence of more talented players at the German side than his drop in form.

He would consider a move away as the best option for his career and Dortmund is open to that.

Bild via Sun Sports says the Germans are prepared to cash in on him and they have made him available for transfer in the next window.

Arsenal has been monitoring him for a long time and he was even linked with a move to the Emirates in the summer and the last winter transfer window.

The Gunners eventually signed Martin Odegaard in January and he has been nothing but an inspirational signing.

The Norwegian has been handed enough chances to prove his worth at the club, but he will likely return to Madrid after this season.

This means the Gunners will need to replace him and they have made Brandt the perfect target for that.

The report says Dortmund will accept £17.5million for his signature and this is a fee that is very payable by the Gunners.