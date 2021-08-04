Arsenal wants €14M Englishman in their squad next season

Arsenal has made Aaron Ramsdale their number one target to provide competition for Bernd Leno next season and they are pushing on with their plans to lure him to London.

The Gunners sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa last summer, but Leno hasn’t had the best of times between the sticks.

The German is error-prone and the absence of credible competition could be one reason he isn’t performing well.

Arsenal is adding players to their squad in this transfer window and one position that needs to be strengthened is their goalkeeper spot.

Todofichajes says they have narrowed down their transfer options to Ramsdale and they expect to complete his transfer soon.

The Englishman has been relegated in his last two seasons from the Premier League, but he has stood out each time for Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

He is too good for Championship football and the report claims that the Blades have placed a €14M valuation on his head.

That fee shouldn’t be too much for Arsenal to pay and they wouldn’t be happy if they miss out on adding Ramsdale to their squad before the transfer window closes.

Leno struggled when he competed with Martinez and might lose the number one spot to Ramsdale when the England international joins.