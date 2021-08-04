Arsenal wants €14M Englishman in their squad next season

Arsenal has made Aaron Ramsdale their number one target to provide competition for Bernd Leno next season and they are pushing on with their plans to lure him to London.
The Gunners sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa last summer, but Leno hasn’t had the best of times between the sticks.
The German is error-prone and the absence of credible competition could be one reason he isn’t performing well.
Arsenal is adding players to their squad in this transfer window and one position that needs to be strengthened is their goalkeeper spot.
Todofichajes says they have narrowed down their transfer options to Ramsdale and they expect to complete his transfer soon.
The Englishman has been relegated in his last two seasons from the Premier League, but he has stood out each time for Bournemouth and Sheffield United.
He is too good for Championship football and the report claims that the Blades have placed a €14M valuation on his head.
That fee shouldn’t be too much for Arsenal to pay and they wouldn’t be happy if they miss out on adding Ramsdale to their squad before the transfer window closes.
Leno struggled when he competed with Martinez and might lose the number one spot to Ramsdale when the England international joins.
What is this Arteta’s obsession with Ramsdale surely they are better keepers out there.
I don’t like it, Kev!
Me either Sue but it seems Arteta is set on him so it looks like happening 🙄 JG off to city 😄
Great 😳 Crazy money, Kev. I like him (& his calves) he’s quality, but 100m!
Plus Chelsea willing to pay 100+m for someone they sold for 28m…
Then there’s Kane.. 💰
Absolutely ridiculous money nowhere near 100 mil but Ben White is nowhere near 50 either but that’s the market now 🙄 haha yeah well you’ll get to see him and his calves win trophies next season Sue 😆 he’s had 2 spells at Chelsea and didn’t work maybe 3rd time lucky ? Lol. Kane he’s gone on strike hasn’t he ? 😂
Kev.. Ziyech making up for that awful miss against us on Sunday! He’s now on a hat trick!!
Looks that way.. imagine if City get him over the line also.. will anyone keep up with them? Maybe the Chavs if they get Big Rom?
Going to be an enthralling season.. the spuds are crying already.. 😏
Are you watching the game ? I’m just watching Sky Sports News I see it has gone 2-0 I wonder if Harry is watching from his hotel room in America 😂 no they will win the league next season Sue and they will probably sign someone else too 😯 yeah well Lukaku wants the move I thought they would have gone for Haaland but that doesn’t look like happening. I hope we get a right back in this window apart from the AM situation this is what worries me most 🙄
2-1 Lucas Moura
No, it’s not on hesgoal and I certainly ain’t paying £7.99 to watch those 2 teams 😆 I’ll pay on Sunday 😉
I thought the Mancs were after Haaland??
Is there even a RB on our wishlist? I was hoping to see a few departures, but even that is looking doubtful…
The Spuds have wiped away their tears – it’s 2-2!!! (Desmond, as Le Tiss would say 😄)
Haha they salvaged a draw didn’t see that coming 😆 haha I can’t watch those streams Sue too much buffering fo me 😄 we should be after him offer Aubameyang, Nketiah and lacazette to Dortmund ? 😜. The only thing I read Sue was us being linked to the Turkish RB that plays in Italy and he actually looks like a decent player looks like cafu compared to Bellerin haha.
Neither did I 🤣 Hesgoal is pretty good for buffering, Kev..
Well, I saw news about us offering Bellerin a new deal, yes even after that assist on Sunday! Thought that’d please you! Hehe!
Especially when he has runarsson in the side. Why not playing runarsson more ?! International GK. Top quality.
OT.. Villa sign Ings… wow, that came from nowhere!! That’s what I like no noise, no saga, boom done and dusted!
€14! I can see us paying that.. arghhhh!
Yes Sue Villa spending the Grealish money and spending it well, could be a threat next season! They did of course win the equivalent of the a champions League back in the day.
Very well indeed, Declan. Dean Smith is putting together a very good team
Also
Leon Bailey took like 4 days .
Anything Arsenal takes a good 4 months just to get to an agreement.
We’ve always been like that Dan haggling over the last few quid 😆
🤣 Always bleedin’ dithering!!!
Strange considering that last week they supposedly wanted £35 million….
Exactly and I thought we’d already made an offer worth 25m with add-ons?? 🤷♀️
This should give you an idea of how reliable the media are. Sometimes they have a basis for their stories, sometimes they just make them up.
As for Villa’s signing of Ings being quiet and efficient, perhaps the comparative lack of interest of the national media in Villa has something to do with it. They can’t be bothered to invent rumours. Villa’s doing well, however. I like Ings.
Or too wrapped up in Grealish? 😄 So much so everything else has passed them by…
Instead of ramsdale let’s play Runarsson. Will we pay him 40k a week another 3 years just to stay on the bench ?