Arsenal wants €23 million for player that wants to leave

Reports have linked Hector Bellerin with a move away from Arsenal this summer after a decade at the Emirates.

The Spaniard remains one of the leading characters in the Arsenal dressing room, but he is no longer guaranteed a starting spot on the first team.

Mikel Arteta fielded Calum Chambers ahead of him in the closing games of the season.

Several teams want the Spaniard and Arsenal feel this is probably the best time for them to cash in on him.

Arteta has been tasked with rebuilding the club and he knows some players that he inherited at the London side don’t fit into his plans for the next few years.

Bellerin is dispensable and Todofichajes says they have set an asking price for his signature.

The report claims that the Gunners are prepared to cash in on him and have dropped their valuation. They wanted 35m euros for his signature last summer, but they will now accept 23m euros.

The Gunners need funds to sign their own transfer targets and it remains unclear if they will replace him or invest the money from his sale in other positions.

Apart from Chambers, Cedric Soares can also play in that position for the club.