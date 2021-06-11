Arsenal wants €23 million for player that wants to leave

Reports have linked Hector Bellerin with a move away from Arsenal this summer after a decade at the Emirates.
The Spaniard remains one of the leading characters in the Arsenal dressing room, but he is no longer guaranteed a starting spot on the first team.
Mikel Arteta fielded Calum Chambers ahead of him in the closing games of the season.
Several teams want the Spaniard and Arsenal feel this is probably the best time for them to cash in on him.
Arteta has been tasked with rebuilding the club and he knows some players that he inherited at the London side don’t fit into his plans for the next few years.
Bellerin is dispensable and Todofichajes says they have set an asking price for his signature.
The report claims that the Gunners are prepared to cash in on him and have dropped their valuation. They wanted 35m euros for his signature last summer, but they will now accept 23m euros.
The Gunners need funds to sign their own transfer targets and it remains unclear if they will replace him or invest the money from his sale in other positions.
Apart from Chambers, Cedric Soares can also play in that position for the club.
Right now arsenal are one of the most foolish teams on Europe when it comes to transfers. We always keep players one year later than we should sell…
The reason clubs like Lille are doing so well is because they know when to cash in on players. He should have been off last year but no, we are too scared to let go, now we have revealed his weakness to the whole world and nobody s coming for him. We should be shrewd with our timing too.
If Pepe had stayed a year later in Lille his value would have dropped so badly and that would be poor business. Look at the amount our players are going for in the current market? I pity Mikel cos he is too scared to make changes that will make him succeed.
Now we are in the summer and better teams are buying players to even become better, yet we pretend to have a plan but in all honesty do we see a laid down plan in the running of the club? No. These people are running the club down intentionally. Sometimes I think they are spurs working for us…