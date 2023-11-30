Arsenal wants €25 million for their on-loan youngster

Arsenal has established an asking price for Charlie Patino as numerous clubs express interest in securing his signature. Currently on loan at Swansea City for the season, Patino is undergoing further development as one of Arsenal’s standout young talents, highly regarded at the Emirates.
Despite his promising potential, intense competition for a midfield position at Arsenal has led to Patino spending the last two terms out on loan. The club’s long-term plans for him remain uncertain, but Serie A clubs, notably AC Milan, have expressed serious interest in acquiring him.
A report on Planeta Milan suggests that Arsenal is open to allowing Patino to leave for the right price. The Gunners are closely monitoring his progress, but the intense competition for a starting spot may prompt them to sell him in the summer.
To secure Patino’s services, Arsenal has set a transfer fee of 25 million euros as his proper valuation. The club is willing to sell him to any interested party that meets this price, indicating a readiness to part ways with the talented midfielder.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Patino is a top talent who will command a decent transfer fee if he keeps developing well at Swansea.
No Arsenal future for Charlie then. TBH it’s been on the cards for a while now, and if we can get the money for him take it and wish him well.
I do think we all do overhype our youngsters. But once they are given a chance they don’t pull down a lot of trees. We are no different from other clubs fans also overly hyping their youngsters.
He’s better than 35m Fabio Viera so why sell him and keep brown-envelope deal Viera?
Definitely has a future with us, he is the natural replacement for Partey.
Or an even better idea; sell Vieira who is not fit for PL, and promote Patino. Vieira has had chances, and has failed to flatter this year as well.
Cut our losses, sell Vieira and replace with Patino. Young talent accustomed to English football and an academy player.
I like your idea better.😏 Keep the English element.
Great idea, make some money off our talented youngsters,
Patino is likely not to pull much weight with the EPL becoming a rugby game gradually,