Arsenal wants €25 million for their on-loan youngster

Arsenal has established an asking price for Charlie Patino as numerous clubs express interest in securing his signature. Currently on loan at Swansea City for the season, Patino is undergoing further development as one of Arsenal’s standout young talents, highly regarded at the Emirates.

Despite his promising potential, intense competition for a midfield position at Arsenal has led to Patino spending the last two terms out on loan. The club’s long-term plans for him remain uncertain, but Serie A clubs, notably AC Milan, have expressed serious interest in acquiring him.

A report on Planeta Milan suggests that Arsenal is open to allowing Patino to leave for the right price. The Gunners are closely monitoring his progress, but the intense competition for a starting spot may prompt them to sell him in the summer.

To secure Patino’s services, Arsenal has set a transfer fee of 25 million euros as his proper valuation. The club is willing to sell him to any interested party that meets this price, indicating a readiness to part ways with the talented midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is a top talent who will command a decent transfer fee if he keeps developing well at Swansea.

