Arsenal wants former Celtic star, but they face tough competition

Arsenal is interested in making a move for Lyon’s star, Moussa Dembele as he continues his fine goal-scoring form in France.

Dembele first came to the attention of top teams during his stint with Fulham. He then moved to Celtic where he developed his profile further before earning a move to the French Ligue1 with Lyon.

He has continued his fine goalscoring form in France and Foot Mercato claims that the Frenchman is wanted by Arsenal.

It claims that the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette remain uncertain and both players might leave the Emirates this summer.

If any of them leaves, it reckons Arsenal has made Dembele their target to replace them.

The Gunners are not the only team looking to sign him with the likes of Atletico Madrid, and PSG also monitoring his situation.

Foot Mercato claims Chelsea wanted to sign him too, but the Blues have landed Timo Werner, Manchester United is another English team who are interested in the Frenchman.

He scored 22 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions for Lyon this season.

Arsenal is confident of keeping hold of Aubameyang, but they haven’t exactly been convinced of Lacazette with the Frenchman having to share the striker role with Eddie Nketiah.