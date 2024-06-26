Arsenal wants Germany star but his salary could be an issue

Arsenal is looking to sign Joshua Kimmich this summer, as his trophy-laden spell at Bayern Munich might be coming to an end.

Bayern failed to win their league last season and have recently appointed Vincent Kompany as their manager. The Belgian has been tasked with ushering in a new era at the club, which will involve bringing in several new players to the Allianz Arena.

As part of this transition, some of the players who have contributed to Bayern’s success in recent years may depart, and Joshua Kimmich is one of those who could leave. Arsenal has been linked with a move for him, and the Premier League is considered his most likely next destination.

However, acquiring Kimmich will require a substantial financial commitment. According to Sports Bild, for Arsenal to complete the transfer successfully, they must pay between €30 million and €40 million this summer, and also offer Kimmich a deal worth €20 million per year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kimmich is one of the finest players in Europe, and he generally has a good profile, but he may have gone past the peak of his career at 29, so it makes no sense for us to invest all that money in his signature.

