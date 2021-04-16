Arsenal wants Inter Milan’s teenage star, but they face serious competition from top European teams

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Inter Milan youngster, Martin Satriano.

The Uruguayan, who only moved to Italy last year, hasn’t even broken into the Inter first team yet.

He has made some matchday squads, but that is as close as he has come to getting first-team minutes with their senior side.

But he has been in fine form for their youth team at Primavera 1 level and scouts from several teams have been monitoring him.

Arsenal has been the best breeding ground for top youngsters from around the world and they have watched him play.

Mail Sport says the Gunners are considering a move for him, but they are not the only team that has been impressed by his talents.

With 8 goals and 6 assists from 18 matches, Manchester City and Chelsea also believe that he is a star of the future.

PSG and RB Leipzig are two other teams outside of England who want to sign him as well.

With the future of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette uncertain, Arsenal may sign him as part of their youth team hoping he follows Folarin Balogun’s lead into the first team.