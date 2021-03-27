Arsenal wants Juventus man if they end up losing Odegaard

Arsenal would like to keep hold of Martin Odegaard beyond this season, but that might not happen so they have planned for life without him.

The Real Madrid loanee is one of a few players that have helped them in recent games as they make a late charge towards the European places.

But Real may refuse to let them have him on loan for another campaign if they find a place for him in their team.

With that possibility in mind, Arsenal has turned their attention towards signing Paulo Dybala in the summer, according to the Spanish paper, Sport.

Dybala is struggling to agree terms on a new contract in Turin and that might force Juve to cash in on him when the transfer window reopens.

The Argentinean has a long-standing interest from the Premier League where Tottenham and Manchester United wanted to sign him in the past.

The report says that Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal to make every effort to get Odegaard, but if that isn’t achieved, he would be happy to have Dybala.

Dybala’s expiring contract should help Arsenal land him cheaply, but the attacker will want a huge contract after rejecting 10m euros per season at Juventus.