Arsenal wants midfielder with €60 million release clause and it is not out of the question

FC Porto’s Danilo Pereira is interesting Arsenal ahead of a summer move, according to ESPN.

The midfielder won Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League with the Portuguese national team last year, and he has the right experience that Mikel Arteta is looking to add to his team.

ESPN claims that one of the reasons that Arteta gave new deals to the likes of David Luiz and Cedric Soares is because the Spaniard wants to add much experience to his team.

The same report states that Pereira’s current release clause stands at €60 million, however, because of the impact of Covid19, Porto might look to accept a significantly lower fee.

Arsenal don’t have any physically imposing midfielder on their team at the moment, and the signing of Pereira could give them exactly that.

His current deal at FC Porto would expire in 2022 and the Portuguese side might be willing to cash in on him now and avoid allowing him to enter the final year of his contract.

Matteo Guendouzi might become the player to be offloaded to make room for Perreira after his latest troubles.

On the face of it, this deal may seem implausible but there is a route available to Arsenal. Selling Gunedouzi would raise a chunk of cash and if Porto agrees to sell below the release clause then instalments would definitely be an option.